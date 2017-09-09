Photos: The Oregon Ducks prepare for the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers

The exterior of Autzen displays the “Stomp Out Cancer” logo designed by three children who survived different forms of cancer, in association with the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Nike. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Partly cloudy skies are seen from the press box at Autzen, earlier in the week air quality in Eugene had been deemed hazardous and the Oregon football team moved their practice to the coast. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Yellow pom poms lay out on the seats of Autzen before the fans arrived at the stadium. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
The Oregon Duck dances in front of the cheerleaders before the start of the march to victory. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Head Coach Willie Taggart leads the team in the march to victory before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
An offensive lineman wears cleats displaying the work of three children who overcame cancer. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Autzen Stadium is seen reflected in the helmet of Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the warm up. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks punter Blake Maimone (42) punts the ball during the warm up before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Nebraska fans fill what is normally the Oregon student section before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)