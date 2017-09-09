Photos: The Oregon Ducks lead the Nebraska Cornhuskers 42-14 at the half

Oregon Ducks Brenden Schooler (86) reaches out to catch the ball while being defended by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Dicaprio Bootle (23). The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Center Jake Hanson (55) awaits to snap the ball near the endzone. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) is hit by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Aaron Williams (24) after making a catch. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon defensive players tackle Nebraska Cornhuskers player JD Spielman (10). The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) leaps over the scrum to score a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon running back Royce Freeman (21) pushes forward into the endzone during the second half. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon tight end Ryan Bay (87) reaches for a pass while under pressure. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon tight end Ryan Bay (87) and Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) dive to try and catch the ball. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon runnning back Kani Benoit (29) points to the crowd after scoring at the end of the first quarter. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon running back Kani Benoit (29) runs into the endzone during the second quarter. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) makes a pass during the first half. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon running back Royce Freeman (21) drives into the endzone during the second quarter. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Theo Mechain /Emerald)
Oregon Ducks cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) intercepts the ball. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) celebrates after making a sack. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (80) dives to make a catch while being chased by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Lamar Jackson (21). The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)