Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) leaps over the scrum to score a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

The offense was great in the first half, so why the second-half struggles?

It was Oregon’s offense that took the big lead in the first half, but the defense that saved it in the second. Just like we all thought would happen, right?

At halftime this game felt over. The first half was a perfect dream for Oregon’s offense. The Ducks racked up 409 yards of total offense and made Nebraska’s defense look like they were asleep. Quarterback Justin Herbert was on fire. He was 21-of-25 for 313 yards and three touchdowns at the half and was on pace to break the school record for passing yards in a game by over 100 yards.

The rushing offense wasn’t dominant, but they had a solid 96 yards on Oregon’s way to 42 points in the half.

The Ducks offense went into halftime looking unstoppable. But they played the second half like they forgot what got them 42 points in the first place. They didn’t get any more in the 42-35 victory over Nebraska, and it almost cost them the game.

Simply put, Oregon scored a touchdown on 6-of-8 of their first half drives. In the second half, the Ducks only got to the red zone once, and they had two turnovers.

So what happened?

According to head coach Willie Taggart, it wasn’t Nebraska changing schemes, it was a lack of execution, specifically on first down.

“We didn’t necessarily play with a sense of urgency like we did in the first half,” Taggart said. “We didn’t go up-tempo in the second half. I think that’s what got us more than anything.”

For a team that runs an up-tempo offense, first down execution is very important. When the Ducks gain yards on first down they can start fast and go. Their tempo is their weapon, and it starts on first down.

In the first half, Oregon averaged 8.3 yards per play on first down. In the second half, they averaged just 4.5.

“It allowed them to line up and get set, and when you do that you allow them to they have a little more advantage than us,” Taggart said.

The Ducks were an impressive 6-of-8 on third down in the first half, but an abysmal 1-of-6 in the second half. Again, it circles back to execution on first down.

The Nebraska defense did make simple adjustments. The Ducks were able to pass the ball at-will in the first half. In the second half, receivers struggles to get open. After 313 first-half passing yards, Herbert threw for only 52 yards in the second half.

“Either it was the smokescreens on the outside or the real quick hitters, we played that a little bit tighter and tougher and then we were in way better position on the post routes they were killing us with early on in the game,” Nebraska head coach Mike Riley said. “Sometimes it’s just a little bit better position like that and then all of a sudden they can’t make that throw as easy.”

So, which half truly represents Oregon’s offense?

“I’d say somewhere in the middle,” Taggart said. “It’s great that our guys found a way, and to me that’s what’s more important.”

Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917

Comments