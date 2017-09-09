Oregon Head Coach Willie Taggart leads the team in the march to victory before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Halftime rapid reaction: Oregon dominates first half, lead 42-14.

Key Plays:

— Oregon ended the opening 75-yard drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass to recently converted safety Brenden Schooler. Ducks lead 7-0.

— Oregon safety Tyree Robinson intercepted Nebraska’s first pass attempt. Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. tipped the ball and Robinson returned it 35 yards to the Nebraska 20.

— The Ducks would score on the next drive. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw a perfect 8-yard fade to senior Charles Nelson. Oregon lead 14-0 in just three minutes of play.

— Nebraska would stop the bleeding with a 10-play, 95 yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Tanner Lee hit De’Mornay Pierson-El, who grabbed the ball over Graham Jr., for a 23-yard pass.

— Oregon would respond with an eight play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Royce Freeman 2-yard touchdown run. Oregon lead 21-7.

— A five yard touchdown run by Nebraska running back Tre Bryant cut Oregon’s lead to seven. Ducks lead 21-14.

— After some back-and-forth drives, Freeman leapt over the line and into the endzone for a one yard touchdown run to give the Ducks a 14-point lead. The touchdown was Freeman’s 50th of his career, and it put him in fourth place in the Pac-12 for career touchdowns.

— Oregon added another with a Kani Benoit 5-yard rushing touchdown. Ducks up 35-14.

— Graham Jr. picked off Lee for Oregon’s second turnover. That led to a 17-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Dillon Mitchell.

Oregon rushing

Royce Freeman — 11 carries, 61 yards, two touchdowns.

Oregon passing

Justin Herbert — 21-of-25, 313 yards, three touchdowns

Oregon receiving

Charles Nelson — Six receptions, 104 yards, one touchdown

Johnny Johnson III — four receptions, 80 yards

Brenden Schooler — three receptions, 41 yards, one touchdown

Dillon Mitchell — four receptions, 42 yards, touchdown

Oregon total offense

409 total yards.

Nebraska rushing

Tre Bryant — 10 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown

Nebraska passing

Tanner Lee — 7-of-13, 98 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions

Nebraska receiving

Tyjon Lindsay — three receptions, 12 yards

Nebraska total yards

171 total yards.

