Halftime rapid reaction: Oregon dominates first half, lead 42-14.
First half video rapid reaction with @JustGusMorris. Oregon leads 42-14. pic.twitter.com/4alZV9IEMh
— Jack Butler (@Butler917) September 9, 2017
Key Plays:
— Oregon ended the opening 75-yard drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass to recently converted safety Brenden Schooler. Ducks lead 7-0.
— Oregon safety Tyree Robinson intercepted Nebraska’s first pass attempt. Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. tipped the ball and Robinson returned it 35 yards to the Nebraska 20.
— The Ducks would score on the next drive. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw a perfect 8-yard fade to senior Charles Nelson. Oregon lead 14-0 in just three minutes of play.
— Nebraska would stop the bleeding with a 10-play, 95 yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Tanner Lee hit De’Mornay Pierson-El, who grabbed the ball over Graham Jr., for a 23-yard pass.
— Oregon would respond with an eight play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Royce Freeman 2-yard touchdown run. Oregon lead 21-7.
— A five yard touchdown run by Nebraska running back Tre Bryant cut Oregon’s lead to seven. Ducks lead 21-14.
— After some back-and-forth drives, Freeman leapt over the line and into the endzone for a one yard touchdown run to give the Ducks a 14-point lead. The touchdown was Freeman’s 50th of his career, and it put him in fourth place in the Pac-12 for career touchdowns.
— Oregon added another with a Kani Benoit 5-yard rushing touchdown. Ducks up 35-14.
— Graham Jr. picked off Lee for Oregon’s second turnover. That led to a 17-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Dillon Mitchell.
Oregon rushing
Royce Freeman — 11 carries, 61 yards, two touchdowns.
Oregon passing
Justin Herbert — 21-of-25, 313 yards, three touchdowns
Oregon receiving
Charles Nelson — Six receptions, 104 yards, one touchdown
Johnny Johnson III — four receptions, 80 yards
Brenden Schooler — three receptions, 41 yards, one touchdown
Dillon Mitchell — four receptions, 42 yards, touchdown
Oregon total offense
409 total yards.
Nebraska rushing
Tre Bryant — 10 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown
Nebraska passing
Tanner Lee — 7-of-13, 98 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions
Nebraska receiving
Tyjon Lindsay — three receptions, 12 yards
Nebraska total yards
171 total yards.
Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917