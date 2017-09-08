Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) speaks at media availability outside the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 21, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Report: Darren Carrington’s blood-alcohol content measured at 0.11 during July arrest

Former Oregon wide receiver Darren Carrington’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.11 at the time of his July 1, DUII arrest by Eugene police, according to the police report of the incident obtained by the Register-Guard.

According to the report, Carrington was pulled over on East Broadway and admitted to using alcohol and marijuana before striking a pole with his car at the McDonald’s on 599 E. Broadway. He stated he was “not that faded.”

Eugene police officer Sam Stotts was on the scene after he was dispatched to the McDonalds to investigate a possible drunk driver who had struck the building. Stotts pulled Carrington over after he took an illegal right turn onto Broadway while exiting the McDonalds drive-through lane.

While pulled over, Carrington stated he drank two shots of unknown alcohol at a party. Carrington also admitted to smoking marijuana.

He also admitted to driving into a pole in the McDonalds drive-through lane. The crash tore off a piece of his bumper.

Carrington, 22, agreed to take a sobriety test, but he showed sign of intoxication, so he was placed under arrest.

Carrington was ordered to a diversion program on August 8, after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor DUII. If he completes the requirements, the charge will be dismissed after one year, according to the RG.

Head Coach Willie Taggart dismissed Carrington from the football team on July 14. Carrington appeared in a since-deleted Instagram post for Taylor’s Bar and Grill earlier that day. The post read: “You still got work to do out here! We all know you can make everyone forget about one poor decision!”

It is unknown if the post impacted Taggart’s decision.

Carrington then transferred to Utah where he will return to Autzen Stadium on October 28.

