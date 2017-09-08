Oregon cornerback Jihree Stewart (22) tackles an offender. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Why Oregon will win, or why Nebraska will win

Why Oregon will win

After setting the Autzen Stadium record for points in his debut, what will Willie Taggart and Oregon have in store for Nebraska and former Oregon State head coach Mike Riley?

Oregon will beat Nebraska, there’s little doubt about that. The question is: how will they look doing it? Do they shut down Nebraska’s offense? Is it a shootout? If Willie Taggart gets the chance to light up the scoreboard again, expect him to do so and send a message about Oregon football. Las Vegas thinks the Ducks win by double digits this week, and it’s hard to argue with it.

The new look Oregon defense held Southern Utah to three touchdowns. You could argue there should’ve been less than that since one was on a broken play for 64 yards while the other was on a short yardage situation following a turnover. Jim Leavitt’s defense will face a stiffer test against Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee and the Cornhuskers offense.

For Oregon’s offense, the competition obviously picks up this week, but again the Ducks should have no trouble moving the football. However, after setting the Autzen Stadium record with nine rushing touchdowns in week one, the offensive production won’t come the same way this week.

In Nebraska’s close win to Arkansas State, the Red Wolves’ offense took off for 36 points and 497 yards against the Cornhuskers’ defense, with 415 of those yards came via the passing game. Nebraska is breaking in a 3-4 defense after hiring a new defensive coordinator in the offseason. If Nebraska’s week one performance was any indication of what’s to come, Herbert and the group of receivers should be ready for a big day.

When opening against less competitive opponents, it’s hard to know for sure how teams will play long-term. However, the way teams perform against teams that they should beat handily, can sometimes give indications of what to expect once the competition improves. Oregon handled Southern Utah, Nebraska almost went to overtime against Arkansas State. The Ducks will move to 2-0 in Taggart’s first season.

— Zak Laster

Why Nebraska will win

There is a simple reason why Nebraska will win this football game. It is because it’s not supposed to be this easy for new Oregon head coach Willie Taggart. In week one, the Ducks dominated Southern Utah in pretty much every way. It was fast and fun.

Nebraska brings a legitimate challenge. It is a team that is not afraid of what Oregon brings because, well, Nebraska beat them last season.

Yes, new coaches, new year, but there is familiarity here. Nebraska defensive coordinator Bob Diaco spent the past three years at UConn facing Taggart’s South Florida Bulls. He will not be surprised by any fancy formation or unique play that Oregon has up its sleeve. He’s already seen it, and now he has better players to defend it.

We also don’t know how the Oregon defense will play against an FBS offense. Nebraska head coach Mike Riley has his prototypical quarterback with Tanner Lee Jr. He is a big quarterback with a strong arm that will test an Oregon secondary that had holes in the past two seasons. Expect Nebraska to throw it deep against the Ducks, hoping to draw the same pass interference penalties that Southern Utah did.

This time Nebraska can make them pay.

— Jack Butler

