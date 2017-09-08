Attack finally breaks through in 1-0 victory over Idaho

The Oregon women’s soccer team picked up another win Friday night, defeating the Idaho Vandals 1-0.

It was Marissa Everett who put the Ducks up in the 59th minute. Streaking up the field, Everett took a give and go from Abby Morrow and Chardonnay Curran and fired it into the back of the net.

“I’m ecstatic, to get a goal to put my team ahead,” Everett said. “I just want to get more.”

Despite the final score, the Ducks dominated much of the game. They outshot the Vandals 12-6 but were simply unable to convert most of their chances. It was the fourth consecutive game in which the Ducks outshot their competition.

Equally dominant was the Ducks’ defensive effort. Goalkeeper Halla Hinriksdottir had three saves, good for her third clean sheet of the season.

The Ducks’ offense got started early, with Jessica Yu, Jayne Lydiatt and Kyra Fawcett all getting off shots by the 25th minute. The team’s best chances came in the closing minutes of the half. After a foul outside the Idaho box, Marissa Everett stepped up for a free kick in almost the exact same position she scored from against Kansas State.

Everett took her initial shot before the referee gave his whistle, giving her a second chance at a goal. Idaho keeper Makayla Presgrave was prepared and she made the save.

The Ducks didn’t wait long to attack again, and it was none other than Idaho transfer Emma Eddy who brought the pressure with two more shots on goal in the 42nd and 44th minute. While she didn’t net a goal facing her former team, it was a unique experience.

“It was nice to see everyone; it was little weird,” Eddy said. “But it was fun, I liked seeing people.”

Despite the win, Mertz knows her team can always get better.

“Defensively in our midfield, we need to sharpen up a little bit,” Mertz said. “We need to keep them in on one side, and also figure out how to break up a 4-4-2. If we can solve that, it’ll be a good game on Sunday.”

Next up, the Ducks will look to extend their winning streak to five against the UC Irvine Anteaters at Papé field on Sunday, September 10.

Follow Aaron Alter on Twitter @aaronalter95

Comments