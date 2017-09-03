Oregon forward Kyra Fawcett (14) tries to keep the ball from Boise State defender Hailey DeVries (32). The Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on September 2, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon holds off Cal Poly to win 2-1

The Oregon Ducks soccer team defeated the Cal Poly Mustangs 2-1 on Sunday in Boise, Idaho, improving their record to 3-1 on the season.

Oregon won both games on the weekend after beating Oklahoma 1-0 on Friday.

The Ducks struck early. In the ninth minute, Jayne Lydiatt scored off of an assist from Marissa Everett to give her team a 1-0 lead.

Everett finds Lydiatt from a free kick and it’s 1-0 @OregonSoccer in the 9th minute. pic.twitter.com/CdwWGC5WYs — Shawn Medow (@ShawnMedow) September 3, 2017

In the 34th minute, Kyra Fawcett scored her second goal of the Boise tournament to put the Ducks up 2-1. This time, it was Lydiatt who provided the assist.

The Mustangs hit back in the 44th minute, with the goal coming from Jessica Johnson.

When the teams returned in the second half, they battled to a stalemate. Despite allowing their first goal in two games, Ducks goalkeeper Halla Hinriksdottir and her defensive line held the Mustangs scoreless for the remainder of the game.

The Ducks once again outshot their opponents, this time by a count of 19-16.

Oregon will be back at Papé Field on Friday, September 8th to face the Idaho Vandals.

