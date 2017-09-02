Photos: Oregon Ducks lead 42-21 at halftime against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James (20) returns the first punt of the game with a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon tight end Jacob Breeland (27) fights off a defensive player from Southern Utah. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon defensive lineman Jordon Scott (34) chases a quarterback for the Thunderbirds. Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon cornerback Ugochukwu Amadi (7) intercepts a pass during the season opener against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James (20) runs toward the end zone during the first quarter of the season opener against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon safety Khalil Oliver (26) is helped off the field following an injury. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon quarter back Justin Herbert spirals the ball. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon linebacker Kaulana Apelu (39) tackles an offender. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James is stopped short of the end zone by 2 Southern Utah Thunderbirds players. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon running back Kani Benoit runs into the end zone during the second quarter of the season opener. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon running back Royce Freeman charges for the end zone. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) leaps over his teammate. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon running back Kani Benoit (29) outruns two defenders to score a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon offensive lineman Jake Pisarcik (76) lifts up Oregon running back Kani Benoit (29) following Benoit’s touchdown. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)