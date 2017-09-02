Photos: Oregon Ducks Football prepare to start their season at Autzen Stadium

A fan poses for a picture before the game. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon corner back Ty Griffin (10) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) enter the tunnel to Autzen Stadium. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach Willie Taggart greets fans as he enters the arena. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
The Oregon defense warms up before the game. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Members of the Oregon Ducks run practice drills.The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon Football wide receiver Brenden Schooler (86) receives a pass before the season opener against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon Wide Receiver Taj Griffin (5) runs the ball during warmup drills before the Oregon Ducks season opener. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks stand together before the start of their season opener. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon Football running back Mattrell McGraw (21) warms up before the season opener against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)