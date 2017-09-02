Photos: Ducks soar to victory in home opener against Southern Utah, 77-21

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (73) awaits the snap during the third quarter of the season opener for the Oregon Ducks. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Southern Utah Thunderbirds cornerback Elijah Holt breaks his leg during a punt return in the third quarter. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon running back Kani Benoit (29) walks into the end zone after a long rush. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (80) makes an acrobatic catch over Emanuel Roker’s head. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon safety Billy Gibson (28) leaps into the air and attempts to block a pass. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon cornerback Jihree Stewart (22) tackles an offender. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon running back Kani Benoit (29) leaps forward to avoid a tackle from a Southern Utah Thunderbirds player. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Oregon running back Royce Freeman (21) tumbles into the end zone during the third quarter. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)
Souther Utah quarterback Patrick Tyler (3) is tackled by Oregon defensive lineman Justin Hollins (11)The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James (20) searches for an open path to the end zone. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon wide receiver Brenden Schooler (86) drags down an opposing player. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon Quarterback Taylor Alie (12) celebrates after running a touchdown during the fourth quarter. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)