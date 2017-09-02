Oregon runningback Tony Brooks-James (20) runs toward the endzone during the first quarter of the season opener against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Oregon Ducks start their season playing against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on September 2, 2017. (Theo Mechain/Emerald)

Halftime Rapid Reaction: Oregon leads Southern Utah 42-21 in season opener

The Willie Taggart era is officially underway at Oregon.

The Ducks’ offense dominated the first half. Led by quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Royce Freeman, Oregon compiled 390 yards of total offense. At one point, Oregon led Southern Utah 42-7. The Thunderbirds responded with two touchdowns late in the second quarter. But at the half, Oregon still leads 42-21.

Key plays:

— Tony Brooks-James returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown 13 seconds into the game. It was the longest kickoff return for a touchdown in Autzen Stadium history.

— Southern Utah quarterback Patrick Tyler punched in a four-yard touchdown run to cap a nine-play, 70-yard opening drive for the Thunderbirds.

— Justin Herbert hit Jacob Breeland for a 20-yard touchdown pass to put Oregon up 14-7 in the first quarter.

— Kani Benoit accounts for Oregon’s third score of the first quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run.

— Royce Freeman gets in on the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run to put Oregon up 28-7.

— Kani Benoit records his second touchdown run of the game — this one from 29 yards out to extend Oregon’s lead to 35-7.

— Freeman gets his second touchdown of the day on a 16-yard run in the second quarter to further extend Oregon’s lead to 42-7.

— Southern Utah gets back into the scoring frenzy on 64-yard touchdown pass from Tyler to Landen Measom.

— Southern Utah had field position deep in Oregon territory after Brooks-James muffed a kickoff reception. James Felila rushes for a four-yard touchdown. Oregon’s lead is cut to 42-21.

Key stats:

Oregon passing

Justin Herbert — 13-15, 173 yards, 1 touchdown

Southern Utah passing

Patrick Tyler — 13-20, 186 yards, one touchdown, 2 interceptions

Oregon rushing

Royce Freeman — 17 carries, 113 yards, 2 touchdowns

Kani Benoit — 3 carries, 47 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Justin Herbert — 3 carries, 23 yards

Southern Utah rushing

James Felila — 13 carries, 32 yards

Oregon receiving

Royce Freeman — 3 receptions, 39 yards

Jacob Breeland — 2 receptions, 45 yards, 1 touchdown

Charles Nelson — 4 receptions, 49 yards

Southern Utah receiving

Landen Measom — 4 receptions, 105 yards, 1 touchdown

Oregon total offense

390 total yards, 217 rushing, 173 passing.

Southern Utah total offense

254 total yards, 56 rushing, 198 passing.

