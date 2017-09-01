Players to watch as the Ducks play Southern Utah

Oregon’s season opener is finally here. Here are players to watch when the Ducks and Southern Utah Thunderbirds face off on Saturday.

Southern Utah / Offense / Patrick Tyler or Aaron Zwahlen

As of August 30, Southern Utah had not released its depth chart for the season. Still, there are only two real options for the Thunderbirds at quarterback: senior Patrick Tyler or sophomore Aaron Zwahlen

Tyler, a junior college transfer, has made the most of his time as a Thunderbird. He played in all 11 of Southern Utah’s games last season and started in ten. He threw for 2,296 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 63 yards and three touchdowns.

If Tyler isn’t under center on Saturday, the other option would be Zwahlen, who would be making his Southern Utah debut. Zwahlen left the University of Hawaii after two seasons. He appeared in only one game for the Rainbow Warriors and completed three passes for 32 yards in his stint there. But don’t be fooled by his numbers. Zwahlen was a four-star recruit and the 11th-best quarterback in the nation, according to ESPN, coming out of high school.

Southern Utah / Defense / Mike Needham, Sr.

Needham returns for his senior year after leading the Thunderbirds in tackles last season. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker will have a tough challenge going against Oregon’s much bigger offensive line. But Needham wasn’t named to the Big Sky All-Conference team the past two seasons for nothing. His three sacks and five interceptions last season helped earn him Thunderbird defensive player of the year.

Oregon / Offense / Dillon Mitchell, So.

After battling an injury for most of last season, Mitchell is back and better than ever. He rediscovered his confidence over the summer after last season which didn’t go his way. Mitchell has loads of potential, and finally looks like he’s on his way to unlocking the rest of it. His impressive spring game performances over the past two years wowed fans and left many hopeful for what Mitchell could bring the Ducks in the future. Well, his time is now here: he was named one of Oregon’s three starting wide receivers this week. He’ll be one of quarterback Justin Herbert’s favorite, and most talented, targets this season.

Oregon / Defense / Freshmen

Oregon hired a new defensive coordinator to do one thing: fix the Ducks horrendous defense. Oregon ranked near the bottom of the FBS in terms of total defense and points allowed, so defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt went to work this spring and fall to find the guys he wants to usher in a new era of Oregon defense.

There are plenty of returners who will lead this new wave of Ducks. But in total, there are six true freshmen, two of whom are starting, on Oregon’s two-deep depth chart. Corner Thomas Graham Jr. and nose guard Jordon Scott will lead the freshmen charge against Southern Utah as they look to cement themselves as permanent fixtures in Oregon’s defense. Nose guard Austin Faoliu, safeties Nick Pickett and Billy Gibson and corner Deommodore Lenoir weren’t named starters, but making it on the two-deep depth chart is impressive enough. They’ll see a fair amount of playing time as Leavitt is sure to experiment a bit in this early season matchup.



