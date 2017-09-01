Oregon forward Kyra Fawcett (14) tries to kick the ball around Portland State defender Kristin Moyer (21). The Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings at Pape Field on August 12, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon defeats Oklahoma 1-0, improve to 2-1 on the season

The Oregon women’s soccer team defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 in Boise, Idaho on Friday, improving their record to 2-1 on the season.

The Ducks’ lone goal came in the 89th minute. After missing the team’s last match, it was Kyra Fawcett who put her team up. Miranda Schulz was credited with the assist.

While the Ducks ultimately emerged victorious, they were unable to convert on scoring chances for most of the match. Despite outshooting the Sooners 16-7, the lack of scoring from the Ducks kept their opponents in the game.

The game was another dominant performance from the Ducks’ defense. A trio of saves from goalkeeper Halla Hinriksdottir helped her collect her second clean sheet of the season. Defenders Alyssa Hinojosa and Michelle Rockey led the defensive line and played all 90 minutes of the match.

Next up, the Ducks will face the Cal-Poly Mustangs at 10:00 AM in Boise this Sunday.

Follow Aaron Alter on Twitter @aaronalter95

Comments