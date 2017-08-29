Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs a footwork drill with co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, April 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Practice Report: Excitement builds as season approaches, offense getting ready to roll

The Ducks’ season countdown clock is in single digits, and with each day that passes, the anticipation grows larger.

“Everyone is so excited to be back out there, especially after last year,” quarterback Justin Herbert said.

Herbert’s first game of 2016, and his career, was against Washington’s top-5 defense with a week to prepare. For the first game in 2017, Herbert has a full offseason to prepare.

“It’s quite a bit different,” Herbert said. “I think after a year of experience I just know how to prepare a bit better. Last year, first year of college football, you never really know how to prepare.”

Herbert is the leader of an offense that should again be powerful. Is it ready for Saturday? We’ll find out, but quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo feels as though they’ve gotten better every day. For Herbert, and all the quarterbacks, it’s about staying focused on Southern Utah.

“The biggest thing about game week, for us with the quarterback, try not to get too far ahead,” Arroyo said. “At the end of the day, I’ve got 45 days out here I need to master. Today’s meeting is a perfect example. We just go in and talk about what’s getting done today.”

Overall, the Ducks’ game plan is not entirely set in stone. Traditionally, roughly the first 20 plays are scripted. It’s similar for Oregon, but they want to be flexible.”

“I think you go into every game with an idea that you feel good with, with some openers, and you roll with them,” Arroyo said. “They may vary. … I think that goes game-by-game.”

For the offensive line coach Mario Cristobal, there is one main goal.

“I just want to see them play as hard, as relentless, being as on point, having great communication, understanding what we’re doing, how we’re doing it and why we’re doing it that way,” he said.

The Ducks kick off the 2017 season at Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. against Southern Utah

