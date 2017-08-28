Breaking down Oregon’s week one depth chart

The Oregon Ducks released their week one depth chart on Monday, just five days from the season opener against Southern Utah. It had no major surprises, but two notable omissions were safety Tyree Robinson and wide receiver Taj Griffin, who are both out with injuries.

The two-deep:

Offense

WR: Dillon Mitchell (So.), Malik Lovette (So.) OR Alex Ofodile (So.)

WR: Charles Nelson (Sr.), Darrian McNeal (Fr.)

WR: Johnny Johnson III (Fr.), Brenden Schooler (So.) OR Daewood Davis (Fr.)

LT: Tyrell Crosby (Sr.), George Moore (So.)

LG: Shane Lemieux (So.), Evan Voeller (Sr.)

C: Jake Hanson (So.), Doug Brenner (Sr.)

RG: Jake Pisarcik (Sr.), Jacob Capra (Fr.)

RT: Calvin Throckmorton (So.), Brady Aiello (So.)

TE: Jacob Breeland (So.), Ryan Bay (So.) OR Cam McCormick (Fr.)

QB: Justin Herbert (So.), Taylor Alie (Sr.) OR Braxton Burmeister (Fr.)

RB: Royce Freeman (Sr.), Tony Brooks-James (Jr.) OR Kani Benoit (Sr.)

No surprises on the offensive side. The only offensive line position that was truly open was the right guard position which now belongs to Pisarcik, a senior with one career start. Otherwise, the rest of the line has significant starting experience.

The weapons on the outside feature young players, as expected. Johnson III is the only freshman on offense to break into a starting spot. Outside of Nelson, the entire receiving corp will be freshmen and sophomores, including the tight ends.

Brenden Schooler made the switch from safety to wide receiver during week one of fall camp. He could find lots of playing time given that the Ducks like to rotate wide receivers due to their up-tempo offense.

Defense:

DE: Henry Mondeaux (Sr.), Elijah George (Sr.)

NG: Jordon Scott (Fr.), Austin Faoliu (Fr.)

DE: Jalen Jelks (Jr.), Drayton Carlberg (So.)

Two freshman at the nose guard position is not shocking. The Ducks lack depth along the defensive line, especially at the nose guard. Scott made an impact in the spring and extended his quality play into fall camp. At 333-pounds, the freshman can move quickly for his size. Mondeaux, who was recently named a team captain, is the most experienced player on the line.

Clemson transfer Scott Pagano is still recovering from foot surgery he had over the offseason.

OLB: Justin Hollins (Jr.), Jonah Moi (Sr.)

MLB: Troy Dye (So.), Jimmie Swain (Sr.)

MLB: Kaulana Apelu (Jr.) OR A.J. Hotchkins (Sr.)

OLB: Fotu T. Leiato II (Jr.) OR La’Mar Winston Jr. (So.)

Hollins will be the Ducks pass-rush specialist, but according to outside linebackers coach Raymon Woodie, he needs to improve setting the edge in the run game.

Don’t be surprised if this unit, with the exception of Troy Dye, sees constant rotation.

CB: Thomas Graham Jr. (Fr.) OR Ugochukwu Amadi (Jr.)

S: Khalil Oliver (Jr.), Juwaan Williams (Sr.)

S: Mattrell McGraw (Jr.), Nick Pickett (Fr.) OR Billy Gibson (Fr.)

CB: Arrion Springs (Sr.), Deommodor Lenior (Fr.) OR Ty Griffin (Sr.)

This experienced group takes a hit with the absence of Robinson. However, it is a good sign for the Ducks’ defense that freshman Graham Jr. is challenging an experienced Amadi. Lenior was a highly touted recruit in high school and could see action this season in nickel or dime formations.

