A festival attendee stands with a stack of PBR cans at Musicfest NW presents Project Pabst. The festival's first day took place at the Tom McCall Waterfront in Portland on Aug. 26. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

Day One Photos: MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Day one at Music Fest NW presents Project Pabst is in the books. The festival took over the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland on Saturday, Aug. 26. for a mainly punk-filled day of music that featured some of the world’s finest musicians, a free PBRcade and, of course, the Godfather of Punk Rock in the flesh.

Check out photos from the first day, including Iggy Pop, Die Antwoord, Father John Misty, FIDLAR, Lizzo, Pup, Filthy Friends, White Reaper and the Last Artful, Dodgr, below. Check back for a festival wrap-up coming soon.

Photos and additional reporting by Hannah Steinkopf-Frank.

