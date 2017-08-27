Arts & CultureMusic
A festival attendee stands with a stack of PBR cans at Musicfest NW presents Project Pabst. The festival's first day took place at the Tom McCall Waterfront in Portland on Aug. 26. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

Day One Photos: MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park

August 27, 2017 at 3:30 pm


Day one at Music Fest NW presents Project Pabst is in the books. The festival took over the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland on Saturday, Aug. 26. for a mainly punk-filled day of music that featured some of the world’s finest musicians, a free PBRcade and, of course, the Godfather of Punk Rock in the flesh.

Check out photos from the first day, including Iggy Pop, Die Antwoord, Father John Misty, FIDLAR, Lizzo, Pup, Filthy Friends, White Reaper and the Last Artful, Dodgr, below. Check back for a festival wrap-up coming soon.

Photos and additional reporting by Hannah Steinkopf-Frank.

Portland rapper The Last Artful, Dodgr performs at MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst. The festival’s first day took place at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland on Aug. 26. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

White Reaper’s set focused mainly on its first album ‘White Reaper Does It Again’ at MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst. The festival’s first day took place at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland on Aug. 26. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

Corin Tucker and Peter Puck perform in Filthy Friends, a group including some of Portland’s finest musicians, at MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst. The group’s debut album, ‘Invitation,’ was released the on Friday. Filthy Friends also played a blissful album release concert at the Hi-Fi Lounge on Friday night. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

Scott McCaughey, Kurt Bloch, Linda Pitmon and Corin Tucker perform as Filthy Friends at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

Minneapolis’s Lizzo brought self-love and plenty of energetic wisecracks to MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst. The festival’s first day took place at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Minneapolis’s Lizzo brought self-love and plenty of energetic wisecracks to MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst. The festival’s first day took place at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

Zac Carper of FIDLAR sings on the Unicorn stage at MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst on Saturday, Aug. 26. FIDLAR brought a tightly-polished set of punk anthems to the Tom McCall Waterfront Park, solidifying the band’s status as one of the best punk bands around. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

“Having middle-aged bearded men screaming at me is pretty much why I do this,” Father John Misty said to the crowd during his set at MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst. The festival’s first day took place at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

Ninja and Yolandi Visser of Die Antwoord dance during their set at MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst in what was the most bass-heavy set of the festival. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

Moments into Iggy Pop’s headlining set on Saturday, Aug. 26, he said “fuck your face Portland,” spit on photographers and danced as only the Godfather of Punk Rock can. The festival’s first day took place at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

Iggy Pop burst onto the stage, shirtless, with “I Wanna Be Your Dog” from The Stooges self-titled 1969 debut album. At 70 years of age, Iggy proved that age is nothing but a number during his energetic set at MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

Iggy Pop makes the crowd sing along at MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst. The festival’s first day took place at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Hannah Steinkopf-Frank/Daily Emerald)

Iggy Pop sings “Search and Destroy” on his knees as he confronts the crowd at MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst during his headlining set on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Craig Wright/Emerald)

