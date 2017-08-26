Under the radar players to watch in 2017

Here’s a look at four players that you may not know right now, but by the end of the season, could be a household name.

Alex Ofodile, Wide Receiver, R-So.

At wide receiver, the first two names that come to mind are Charles Nelson and Dillon Mitchell. But a solid number three option that should have plenty of opportunities this season is Ofodile. He battled injuries during his first year on campus. Last season, he played in seven games, but had just one catch for eight yards in a November win over the Utah Utes. Now healthy, Ofodile, who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 205 pounds should finally get to take advantage of his opportunity to be a big-bodied target for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Kaulana Apelu, Linebacker, Jr.

Apelu was the focus of the Aug. 20, practice when head coach Willie Taggart awarded him a full athletic scholarship. He joined the Oregon football team as a walk-on in 2015 after tearing his ACL in both knees in high school. In his first year at Oregon he played in every game on special teams. Last season, he made his first career start against Arizona State. He finished the game with five tackles, one interception, and he completed the year with 29 tackles and two starts. With the work he’s put in this offseason, Apelu should see a lot of action at the linebacker position in 2017, and be someone to keep an eye on.

Jordon Scott, Defensive Tackle, Fr.

When Taggart came to Oregon from South Florida, many people assumed that the Ducks’ recruiting presence in the Florida would increase. So far, it has and Scott is one of the first fruits of the Florida harvest. Standing at 6-foot-1, 333 pounds, freshman Scott caught the attention of the Ducks’ coaching staff with not just his size, but his quickness. With such a big body and the skill to accompany it, he should attract the attention of the opposing offensive lineman this season, which could free up other players to get after the quarterback.

Johnny Johnson III, Wide Receiver, Fr.

The offseason dismissal of Darren Carrington created a need at wide receiver . When Taggart was introduced as the new head coach of Oregon football, he made it clear to the players on the roster that freshmen were going to be brought in with the opportunity to take playing time away from returning players. Johnny Johnson III could be one of those players. At 6-foot-2, Johnson is another big body that should see some playing time on the outside, as the smaller, speedier receivers play the inside positions.

