Oregon mid distance runner Raevyn Rogers celebrates winning the 4X400m race which clinched the win for the Oregon women's team at the meet. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Raevyn Rogers announces she’s turning pro

August 25, 2017 at 2:51 pm


Six-time NCAA track and field champion Raevyn Rogers announced via Twitter that she will forgo her final year of NCAA eligibility to sign a contract with Nike and jump to the pros. Rogers will be represented by Global Athletics.

Rogers famously anchored Oregon track and field’s 4×400-meter team in the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Championships this past June and helped Oregon secure the program’s first ever triple crown (cross country, indoor, outdoor). She is a finalist for the 2017 Bowerman award, which will be awarded this December.

In April, Rogers broke the collegiate record in the 800 with a 1 minute, 59.10 second run at the Mt. Sac Relays. The 4×400 race at NCAAs this year also set the collegiate record. Rogers also won the Pac-12 title in the 800 three years straight from 2015-17.

While she is no longer eligible to compete in college, Rogers, a senior, said on Twitter that she would stay enrolled at Oregon to complete her degree.

https://twitter.com/TheROYALlife21/status/901181876857163779

Rogers joins fellow Duck turned professional Deajah Stevens, who recently competed in the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London this summer.

