Emeralds play final regular season home game, earn win over Salem-Keizer

The Eugene Emeralds concluded their 2017 home schedule with an 8-3 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Friday night at PK Park.

In the third inning, and already facing a one-run deficit after two innings, the Volcanoes brought in pitcher Stetson Woods to start the third inning. His outing started off with back-to-back walks, then Jhonny Bethencourt laid down a bunt single to load the bases with no outs. Woods then surrendered two more run-scoring walks to push the Emeralds lead to four runs.

Following another run in the fourth, the Emeralds put two up in the fifth, first on an RBI-double by Will Remillard, then later with an RBI-single by Jared Young, giving the Emeralds a seven-run advantage.

Eugene scored runs in all but three innings against the Volcanoes.

The Volcanoes attempted a comeback in the eighth inning, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

The inning started with Dylan Manwaring reaching on a fielding error, then stealing second. He scored in the next at-bat on a single by Bryce Johnson, who would eventually score on a fielders choice for the team’s second out of the inning. Ryan Kirby followed that with an RBI-single.

Later in the inning, the Volcanoes had runners on first and second with an opportunity to trim the Emeralds’ now five run lead even further. However, a Michael Sexton flyout ended the inning.

Boise lost 2-1 to Hillsboro Friday night, meaning Eugene has sole possession of second place in the Northwest League North Standings by one game. If Hillsboro, the first-half division winners, finish on top in the second half, then the second-half playoff team would be the team with the second best record in the league. As of the end of the night Friday, Hillsboro holds a two-game advantage on the North Division.

The Emeralds take on Everett for a five-game series before finishing the regular season with three games in Salem-Keizer.

