Podcast: Alternate Ending: The guys are back to talk cheat codes

On this episode of the Emerald Podcast Network, Arts and Culture writer Mathew Brock and Videographer Eric Schucht come back for one last hurrah. The topic of discussion: cheat codes. Have they been replaced by microtransactions? This nostalgic conversation goes into the history of our favorite cheat codes and hopes to figure out just where they went.

This episode was produced by Alec Cowan.

Comments