Emeralds unable rally in 4-3 loss to Salem-Keizer

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes erupted early and held on late for a 4-3 win over the Eugene Emeralds at PK Park Wednesday night.

It was a night to forget for Emeralds starter Brendon Little. The Volcanoes wasted no time attacking and building an early four run lead. They did their damage with two outs in the inning when Ryan Kirby hit an RBI single to right field to score Bryce Johnson, who doubled earlier in the inning. In the next at-bat, Orlando Garcia struck out but reached first base on a wild pitch.

Manuel Geraldo followed that with a two-RBI double, and in the next at-bat, Frandy De La Rosa knocked a base hit to score Geraldo and give the Volcanoes a 4-0 lead.

Little’s struggles continued as he then walked back-to-back batters to load the bases and bring the leadoff batter, Malique Ziegler, back to the plate for the second time in the inning. That was enough for Emeralds’ manager Jesus Feliciano as he came out for the pitching change to end Little’s night.

Elvis Diaz entered the game and forced a weak pop-up to end a tough inning for the Emeralds.

In the top of the third inning, Manuel Geraldo hit a bunt that popped up to Jhonny Bethencourt who was forced to barehand the ball off the bounce and make a throw to first base. The second base umpire called him safe, much to the disapproval of the Emeralds fans, coaches and players in the dugout.

Feliciano was particularly upset and argued from the dugout to the second base umpire in charge of the call. That’s when the umpire had enough and ejected Feliciano, who sprinted from the dugout to argue his case on the play.

The Emeralds attempted a comeback in the fifth inning but it wasn’t enough. Michael Cruz led off the inning with a double, and came into score for the Emeralds first run of the game on a Jose Gonzalez single. A poor throw let Gonzalez advance to second base. When Chris Singleton singled, the Emeralds were in business with runners on the corners and no outs.

Later in the inning Gonzalez scored on a ground out to the shortstop and the Volcanoes lead was cut in half. Bethencourt crushed an RBI-triple to the center fielder and the Emeralds were on the verge of tying the game, drawing the Volcanoes coaches to make a pitching change.

Austin Filiere struck out to end the inning and the Emeralds couldn’t make up the one run deficit the rest of the game.

Salem and Eugene play game two of the three game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night at PK Park.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

Comments