Oregon running back Kani Benoit (29) fights through the defense. The Oregon Ducks perform summer practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, OR on August 3, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon holds second scrimmage, Taggart talks about upcoming season opener

Oregon’s open practice on Sunday at Autzen Stadium in front season ticket holders was originally scheduled to be the Ducks’ second scrimmage of the fall. Instead, Oregon held a regular practice.

And this happened.

"If you have a dream, never give up. Always chase it." – Kaulana Apelu, Oregon's newest scholarship student-athlete. #GoDucks #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/ETqasbtL54 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) August 21, 2017

Head coach Willie Taggart talked about that special moment before practice on Tuesday.

“Kaulana, he earned it,” Taggart said. “He comes to work every single day. He comes to practice every single day. He just loves playing the game and he’s a good kid, done well in school and I’d say he’s earned everything he’s gotten to this point.”

Even two days removed, the moment was still fresh in the player’s minds. But with Oregon’s season opener inching ever closer, it was time to get back to work. So, Oregon held their second scrimmage of the fall camp. Taggart once again emphasized consistency as an area of importance.

“Consistent play,” Taggart said. “Again, we want guys on the offensive side of the ball to take care of the ball, and score touchdowns. And on the defensive side of the ball, I want to play fundamentally sound defensively and take the ball away.”

‘Christmas’ approaches

Taggart also sounds like he’s more than ready for the season to arrive.

“I’m ready,” he said. “I’m ready for this scrimmage. It’ll be fun, seeing our guys compete. You get nervous, can’t sleep. But it’s football season; it’s like Christmas.”

As Oregon’s season opener nears, players see a more cohesive unit coming together. Even Taggart talked about some practices where he’s seen guys gel.

“I see it quite a bit,” Taggart said. “We have our days. I think that’s training camp, though. You’re gonna get those days and you want more of those days consistently but they’ve been up and down. But that’s part of it. I feel good about our football team and where their heads are at.”

While he wouldn’t call his team “game ready” yet, Taggarts expects to be ready after a week of game preparation.

“I don’t think you’re game ready until you go out and play that game,” Taggart said. “By next Saturday we’ll be game ready.”

Follow Gus Morris on Twitter @JustGusMorris

Comments