Oregon head coach George Horton walks off the mound after talking with the team. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 9 Cal Golden Bears at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon extends head baseball coach George Horton’s contract through 2020 season

Oregon baseball head coach George Horton signed a new contract to remain head coach through the 2020 season, UO athletic director Rob Mullens announced through a press release on Tuesday.

“We appreciate George’s leadership in building Oregon baseball, and we are excited about the future,” Mullens said in the statement.

Horton was selected to lead the Oregon baseball program when then-athletic director Pat Killkenny restarted the program in 2009. Horton led the Ducks to an NCAA Regionals appearance their second season. Two years later, in

2012 the Ducks advanced to the Super Regional, but that’s the furthest the program has reached under Horton.

The Ducks qualified for the NCAA Regionals three straight years from 2013-15, which included a school-record 48 wins in 2013. However, the Ducks have failed to reach the postseason the last two years. The team finished last season with a 30-25 record.

“I’m very happy that we were able to extend our agreement well ahead of the Sept. 10 deadline,” Horton said in a statement on GoDucks.com. “And I’m excited for and eager to start the 2017-18 season so we can continue toward achieving our goals as a baseball program.”

Under Horton, the Ducks have had 29 players selected in the MLB draft, including two first round picks. Currently, four players occupying spots on big league rosters. Most recently, David Peterson was selected in the first round to the New York Mets in the 2017 draft.

Oregon baseball has had 36 players named to the Pac-12 All-Academic team under Horton. Five have been named to the first-team.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

Comments