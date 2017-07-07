Gaming Week In Review: Doomfist announced for ‘Overwatch,’ ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 6’ cancelled

Blizzard unveils the new Offense hero Doomfist as the latest addition to the “Overwatch” roster.

“Overwatch” fans have been anticipating the arrival of Doomfist as a playable character since the game was initially announced at Blizzcon 2014. The game’s first cinematic short features several of the game’s characters fighting over his destructive power gauntlet, which was on display at an Overwatch museum. The in-game Numbani map also has players escorting said gauntlet to the Numbani museum for safekeeping.

Now we’ve finally got our first look at the man himself and what he brings to the competitive first-person shooter.

Doomfist, whose real name is Akande Ogundimu, is a highly mobile Offense character that focuses on powerful charge attacks and frontline brawling. His basic attack fires a short ranged projectile from his hand, and his ammo recharges over time. His three basic abilities are Seismic Slam, Rising Uppercut and Rocket Punch.

Seismic Slam draws nearby enemies towards him while Rising Uppercuts damages and flings enemies into the air. Rocket Punch is a charged attack that propels Doomfist forward, dealing heavy damage and knocking enemies away. Doomfist’s ultimate ability is Meteor Strike. It propels him into the air and away from harm before slamming down into a large targeted area, dealing more damage the closer enemies are to the center.

Doomfist is from the West African country Nigeria and is actually the third person in the “Overwatch” universe to take the name. He is heavily cybernetically augmented, so it’s difficult to tell where the machine ends and the man begins. He is also incredibly strong, easily defeating Genji, Tracer and Winston in the newest animated cutscene. Doomfist also punches his way out of a steel prison cell with his bare hands. Like Reaper, he is a high-ranking member of Talon, the villainous counterpart of Overwatch.

You can watch Doomfist’s debut animated cinematic below:

Scott Cawthon, creator of the popular “Five Nights at Freddy’s” game franchise has announced the cancellation of the sixth game in the series.

Few games can claim the instant success that propelled the original “Five Nights at Freddy’s” game into the annals of video game history. Popularized mostly by online streamers, this jumpscare focused horror game spawned four sequels, a novelization and an upcoming movie by Blumhouse Productions, a horror production company behind films like “The Purge.”

But despite the critical acclaim and huge cult following, the game’s creator, Scott Cawthon, abruptly announced he has canceled the sixth game. The following is an excerpt from the blog post announcing Cawthon’s decision:

“For the last month or so I’ve been dropping hints about a new game; and it’s true that I’d been working on one (call it FNaF 6 if you’d like.) But after forcing myself to keep working on it day after day, I realized something- I just don’t want to work on this. With each game’s release, I think the expectations get higher and higher for the next, and rightfully so. Each game SHOULD be better than the last! But that pressure starts to mount, and I fear that I’ve been neglecting other things in my life for the sake of trying to keep up with those mounting expectations.”

While later stressing that he hasn’t thrown in the towel at game development altogether, Cawthon expresses his dissatisfaction with his current endeavors and his desire to rediscover what made creating games enjoyable for him in the first place.

You can read the full blog post here or watch the trailer for the latest game in the series below:

Gaming Week In Review is a semi-regular column by Mathew Brock devoted to recapping recent news from the video game world each week.

You can follow Mathew on Twitter: @MathewQBrock.

