Man dies following car accident near LLC residence hall

A man died in a car accident in between Hayward Field and the LLC residence hall Thursday night after experiencing a medical emergency behind the wheel and striking multiple parked cars.

UOPD identified the man as Todd Jeffrey Hanson, 53, of Carlsbad, California. He was visiting the University of Oregon with his family for IntroDucktion.

Police were called at 6:37 p.m. after a westbound GMC truck struck multiple parked cars on the south side of East 15th Avenue, near the Bowerman Family building. The driver may have experienced a heart attack, according to his wife who was a passenger in the car. The wife was not injured.

Hanson was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m., after paramedics tried to revive him.

The on-campus stretch of East 15th Avenue is currently closed as the accident is investigated. UOPD, Eugene Police, and Eugene-Springfield Fire are on site.

According to a witness, the truck swerved into several parked cars before coming to a stop, with a total of five or six vehicles struck. Two fire trucks and an ambulance were on the scene shortly afterward.

Several vehicles were being towed away from the site just after 9 p.m., including a Toyota Camry with airbags deployed.

