Former Duck temporarily heading U.S. Census Bureau

Last week, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce named Dr. Ron Jarmin as the interim leader of the U.S Census Bureau.

The former director, John Thompson, retired on Friday, prompting Jarmin’s promotion. Because the position is normally presidentially appointed and Senate confirmed, Jarmin’s leadership is limited to the “non-exclusive functions and duties of the Director,” under the Vacancies Reform Act according to the Secretary of Commerce website.

Jarmin received his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Oregon in 1992. He has worked at the U.S. Census Bureau for his entire career, holding positions ranging from an Economist at the Center for Economic Studies, to the Associate Director for Economic Programs.

