Emeralds fall to Dust Devils 4-3, extending losing streak to five games

The Tri-City Dust Devils (13-9) defeated the Eugene Emeralds (11-11) 4-3 on Thursday night. Despite recording 11 hits, the Emeralds failed to capitalize on good offense and left 10 runners on base. The Emerald’s losing streak now stands at five games.

With the game tied in the seventh inning, Tri-City’s Luis Almanzar hit an RBI single to center field that scored Tyler Benson from second. Tri-City retook the lead 4-3. The Dust Devils would hold on the rest of the game with closer Austin Smith earning his second save of the season.

The Dust Devils got to Emerald’s pitcher Matt Swarmer (3.15 ERA) early. In the second inning with one out and a runner on first, Dust Devil Jalen Washington drilled a ball to right center field that flew over the outstretched arm of a diving Jose Gonzalez. As it rolled to the wall the Devils scored one run and Washington reached third.

Bryant Aragon drove Washington in to score with a sacrifice fly and Tri-City lead 2-0.

Tri-City would extend the lead one inning later. The run scored because of a throwing error by Emerald’s third baseman Austin Filiere. With runner’s on second and first, Filiere field a ground ball and made the throw to second base for the start of the double play. Instead the ball flew past the second baseman and into right field. Dust Devil Tyler Benson had an easy trot to home plate to take a 3-0 lead.

The Emeralds rallied to tie the game in the fifth inning. Jhonny Bethencourt, on a 3-2 count with one out, singled to right field to drive in Tolly Filotei. Miguel Amaya singled to center to score Rafael Narea from second and cut the Dust Devils lead to one.

Gustavo Polanco entered Thursday’s game on a nine game hitting streak, and he is hitting .356 at PK Park this season. When he approached the plate in the fifth he was hitless, but not for long.

On an 0-2 count Polanco smashed a ball over the right fielder’s head and it bounced over the wall for a ground rule double, scoring Bethencourt from third and tying the game at 3-3.

The Emerald’s two, three and four hitters carried the offense. Bethencourt, Amaya and Polanco each recorded doubles and RBIs. Amaya was 3-for-4 while Bethencourt was 2-for-4.

The Emeralds had two more opportunities to break the tie. Filieri, a .316 hitter, and Kwang-Min Kwon struck out to end the inning with runners on second and third.

The Emeralds had an opportunity to score in the bottom of the third, but it was taken away by a controversial call. Bethencourt blasted a ball down the right field line, and as he slid into third base he was tagged. It was a close call but he appeared to be safe. Home plate umpire Pete Rivers thought differently and called him out much to the disagreement of Emeralds fans.

Miguel Amaya doubled one batter later.

Emerald’s pitcher Swarmer finished allowing five hits, three runs on one walk and six strikeouts in five innings pitched. It was Emeralds’ relief pitcher Brian Glowicki who earned the loss. He allowed the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

The Emeralds’ next game is against Tri-City on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at PK Park.

