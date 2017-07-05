American English Institute unifies for first time by moving to Agate Hall

The University of Oregon’s American English Institute moved its office and classes to Agate Hall last June after facing a shortage in space and struggling with divided locations. The newly renovated building has served its purpose by providing a centralized location with social spaces that were not available for students and faculty before.

Around four years ago, the Intensive English Program peaked when it reached 900 students, which forced the program to be separated into several buildings. Before the AEI complex moved to Agate Hall, the program was housed in three different buildings with offices in Pacific, Eslinger and Agate, as well as classes in Mackenzie and two other spaces which were rented off campus. When the science department decided to take back Pacific and remodel the building, all AEI offices were placed in Agate Hall making services more accessible for students.

Yuta Tsuchibuchi, a returning AEI student mentioned that everything has become efficient now.

“I love how everything is under one roof,” he said. “All the recourses I need are here and I don’t have to wander around campus anymore.”

Along with unifying the AEI program, the newly renovated building provides services that are entirely new.. According to Cheryl Ernst, the executive director of AEI, there are two meditation rooms, two conference rooms, a tutoring center and a small library available for students and staff. The building was intended to create a comfortable space for students and was designed specifically for their use.

There is a total of 10 classrooms in Agate Hall, and all of them have built-in technology so instructors can teach using the latest materials. Additionally, all faculty rooms are upstairs making it easy for student and instructors to access each other.

“It’s a bit of a sheltered experience, but that’s okay because we are gradually releasing them to a greater responsibility of the university,” Ernst said.

Agate Hall has also become a central meeting spot for numerous events and activities. The AEI program hosts occasional end of term parties and tea times, which all take place in Agate Hall. Ernst believes that having a place to gather and socialize with friends is huge for students, especially for building a sense of community.

Before the renovation, Agate Hall used to be an elementary school. According to Stefanie Brewer, an AEI instructor, there are visitors around the age of 60 who often stop by remembering their old school and admiring the new facility.

“It’s nice that our building has an educational history,” Brewer said. “It’s like the building graduated from an elementary school and has now become a part of a university.”

As an instructor who loves the community that Agate Hall creates, Brewer wants people to know that it is a welcoming place for everyone.

“Some people might not have the chance to study abroad or travel to other countries,” she said. “Whether they are an employee, or a volunteer, or even a visitor, coming to this building can be quite the experience. It’s their way of meeting the world.”

Comments