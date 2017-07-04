Things to do in Eugene for the Fourth of July: Art and the Vineyard, Firecracker Bullride and Butte to Butte race

If you’re in Eugene for the Fourth of July, you might be wracking your brain on how to spend the holiday. Here are a few Eugene events you can attend to celebrate Independence Day.

34th Annual Art and the Vineyard & Freedom Festival Fireworks at Alton Baker Park (200 Day Island Rd.) 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., $10 ages 15 and up, $5 ages 14 and below, 6 and under free

To celebrate the Fourth of July, the Maude Kerns Art Center will be ending its yearly Art and Vineyard celebration with a fireworks display at dusk. But that doesn’t mean you have to wait around until the sun goes down, as there will be a plenty of activities for all ages hosted throughout the day to keep you busy.

From 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. you can browse the different booths and stalls of the festival. The Artists’ Marketplace features work from over 90 artists and the Art For Your Garden area uses plants a foliage to add an extra touch of summer to different pieces of art. If you’re in the mood to check out something a little more unique, you can go to one of the many stalls in the Specialty Booth area. From a book of laughs from the infamous Frog’s Joke Books to balloon art from Cartoon Candy and the Balloon Guy, there’s plenty to see.

Keeping with its name, the festival hosts a Wineries area featuring local vintages and an International Food Court, featuring the diverse cuisine available in Eugene.

There will be ongoing music performances throughout the day on the main stage by the High Street Band, a high energy and colorfully dressed party band. For younger audiences, there will be a designated Youth Art Arena, where visitors are provided with various art making activities and entertainment, from music, dance, theater and more.

You can learn more at artandthevineyard.org

Red, White & Boom: Eugene Emeralds vs Boise Hawks at the Eugene Emeralds Baseball Club (2760 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd) 7:05 p.m.

There might be few better ways to celebrate the U.S. Independence Day than with the national pastime of baseball. This year, you can check out the Eugene Emeralds vs. the Boise Hawks Minor League Baseball game at the annual Red, White & Boom event.

Hosted at the Eugene P.K. Park, attendees can choose from bleacher or box seats as well as luxury suites. Concessions include traditional baseball fare of peanuts and hotdogs, as well as local Prince Puckler’s ice cream and diner sandwiches. Attendees 21 and over will be treated to a discount on local Ninkasi craft beers.

The night will conclude with a fireworks display after the game. You can learn more here.

Firecracker Bullride at the Oregon Horse Center (90751 Prairie Rd.) 4 to 9:55 p.m. Ticket prices: Adult: $16.75 online at the gate are $18.75, children $12.75 in advance or $14.75 at the gate. Discounts codes are available at local Bi-Mart.

If you’re in the mood for something a bit more exhilarating for your Fourth of July festivities, you can bear witness to the age old rivalry between man and beast at the annual Firecracker Bullride rodeo.

Usually reserved as the finale of any rodeo event, the Eugene Pro Rodeo has reserved an entire day for their annual bull riding competition. Competitors who can last a mere 8 seconds will walk away with a cash prize, but that’s no small feat when they’re riding on top of a 2000 pound animal that wants nothing more than for than to fling them into the dirt or worse.

The gates and beer garden for the event will open at 4 p.m. The pre show will start at 5:45 p.m., featuring the Oregon Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team. The main event Bull Ride will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the night will conclude with fireworks at 9:55 p.m.

You can learn more at eugeneprorodeo.com.

Aquafina Butte to Butte with the Oregon Track Club at Donald St Hill (43rd & Donald St) 7:30 a.m., adult entry fee is $35 with a tech shirt and $25 without, first accompanying child entry is free and additional children are $10 each, all ages

If you’re looking for something a little more active for the Fourth of July, you can join in on one of TrackTown USA’s yearly traditions by entering or spectating the the 44th Annual Butte to Butte competitive 10K and 5K run or walk races and 4M walk. The first three competitors to finish each race will receive a cash prize.

The full 10 kilometer race begins at Spencer Butte Middle School then takes participants through a half-mile excursion through local neighborhoods before turning to Donald Street Hill for a flat finish on High and Pearl. The 5 kilometer race will begin there and head towards High Street then Amazon Parkway and then loop back at 24th street. The 4 mile walk will follow the flat portion of the course. To add a little fun to the course, several local bands will be performing along the way.

You can learn more at buttetobutte.runnerspace.com

Comments