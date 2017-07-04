The Emeralds score two runs. They went on to score four goals in the first inning.

Emeralds lose three of five on road against the Vancouver Canadians

The Eugene Emeralds went up to Canada this past weekend for a five-game series against the Vancouver Canadians that started Thursday and finished Monday evening. Vancouver took the five-game series, three games to two.

Thursday: Canadians 2, Emeralds 1 (F/12)

The series didn’t start well for the Emeralds as they were held to only three hits in the extra innings loss. Eugene came to Canada riding a seven-game winning streak. The Emeralds tied the game at one in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch, scoring Tyler Payne. The game ended on wild pitch by Andin Diaz to score the winning run for the Canadians.

Friday: Emeralds 2, Canadians 1

In three innings of relief, Yapson Gomez picked up his third win of the season as Michael Knighton picked up his third save of season, but after Friday’s appearance, he was called up to the South Bend Cubs. Vancouver took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI-single, but Eugene scored two runs in the eighth inning. First on a throwing error, then by way of a sacrifice fly.

Saturday: Emeralds 5, Canadians 2

The Emeralds jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Saturday before the Canadians tied it in the second. The Emeralds scored three runs in the fifth with a pair of singles and a sacrifice groundout to put the game out of reach.

Sunday: Canadians 9, Emeralds 8

This high-scoring battle had a wild finish that saw a combined 10 runs in the final 2.5 innings. Heading into the bottom of the seventh with the Emeralds up a run, the Canadians put three on the board due to a two-RBI single, and later a throwing error. The Emeralds responded in the top of the eighth with four runs, highlighted by three run-scoring singles. Matt Morgan tied the game for the Canadians in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run home run. Emeralds pitcher Junior Marte walked a batter with the bases loaded for what was the winning run for the Canadians.

Monday: Canadians 7, Emeralds 2

The final game of the series ended with the biggest margin of victory as the Emeralds surrendered four runs in the first inning to put them in a hole they could not dig out of. The Canadians coasted to the victory to take the series win.

Next up for the Emeralds is two games against the Boise Hawks beginning Tuesday at 7:05 pm as part of a seven-game home stand at PK Park.

