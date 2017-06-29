The UOPD patrol car that was stolen early on June 28. (Michael Tobin/Emerald)

Update: UOPD arrests suspect in patrol car theft

UOPD has apprehended the man suspected of stealing a UOPD patrol car on Wednesday, June 28.

According to Chief of Police Matthew Carmichael, the suspect is 30 year old Ryan Paul McGill of Medford, Oregon. He was detained at a Greyhound bus station by officer Hubbard. They were able to identify him from a video they had viewed of the suspect earlier.

McGill is being held on two felony charges and one misdemeanor. One Class C felony for unauthorized use of a vehicle, one Class A unauthorized entry into a vehicle, and one first degree Class C charge of criminal mischief.

He is being held at the Lane County jail.

