Oregon Men's Basketball Head Coach Dana Altman talks with Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) before the start of play. The No. 13 Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 347th Civil War at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016.

Pac-12 announces schedule for men’s basketball conference play

On Thursday, the Pac-12 announced the conference pairings for the 2017-18 men’s basketball season. Oregon will open conference play at home against Colorado and Utah on Dec. 27-31. The Ducks will be fighting to win at least a share of the Pac-12 regular season championship for the third season in a row.

The Ducks only play California and Stanford on the road, a trip that has handed the Ducks some losses in recent years.

Last year, the Ducks and the Arizona Wildcats shared the regular season title despite the Ducks beating the Wildcats 85-58 in the only regular season matchup that year. The Wildcats beat the Ducks in the Pac-12 tournament to take the tournament title.

This season the Ducks and Wildcats will meet twice in the regular season, first at Arizona in January and then at Matthew Knight Arena as part of the Ducks final home stand in late February.

Last season, Oregon throttled Washington in Seattle, but the Huskies never made the trip to Eugene. This season, both teams will play in each other’s venues.

Oregon’s non-conference schedule will also be released later this summer. It will include the PK80 Invitational Nov. 23-26 in Portland. Boise State will come to Matt Knight Arena for the second year in a row, and the Ducks will take a trip to Fresno State.

The full list of matchups can be seen below.

Pac-12 Matchups:

Dec. 27-31: Colorado and Utah at Oregon

Jan. 3-7: Oregon at Oregon State

Jan. 10-14: Oregon at Arizona and Arizona State

Jan. 17-21: UCLA and USC at Oregon

Jan. 24-28: Oregon State at Oregon

Jan. 31-Feb. 4: Oregon at California and Stanford

Feb. 7-11: Washington and Washington State at Oregon

Feb. 14-18: Oregon at UCLA and USC

Feb. 21-25: Arizona/Arizona State at Oregon

Feb. 28-March 3: Oregon at Washington and Washington State

