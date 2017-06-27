Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla (15) walks on the field during the warm up before the spring game on April 28, 2012 in Eugene, Ore. (Emerald Archives)

Colt Lyerla has 30 days added to jail sentence after escape

Former Oregon football player Colt Lyerla was sentenced to an additional 30 days in jail following his escape from custody on May 4.

Lyerla was originally sentenced to six months in jail for first- and second-degree forgery after he admitted to using counterfeit $50 bills to pay for items in stores. The forgery charges were added after Lyerla was arrested for heroin possession on March 27.

As part of the plea agreement, Lyerla must stay away from the house where he was found after escaping. He also must stay away from any place where drugs are bought or sold. He was sentenced to three years of probation and must undergo drug and mental health evaluations. He will be eligible to serve his jail time at an in-patient treatment facility.

According to the Oregonian, as part of encouraging Lyerla to turn his life around, the judge told Lyerla to meet with him every three weeks to give progress updates, and working on goals for himself.

Lyerla came to Oregon as one of the highest-rated recruits to play under former head coach Chip Kelly. He played two seasons for the Ducks before quitting the team during Mark Helfrich’s first year as head coach in the 2013 season. Shortly after quitting the team, Lyerla has had multiple run-ins with the law, including arrests for cocaine and heroin possession.

