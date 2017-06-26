Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) laughs with teammate Kave Bigby-Williams (35) after watching his highlight on the big screen. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Quick Hits: UO responds to Bigby-Williams report, three Ducks taken in NBA draft

— The University of Oregon released a statement in response to the Emerald’s report of a sexual assault investigation against former Oregon basketball player Kavell Bigby-Williams. He recently announced he was leaving Oregon to transfer to the Louisiana State University Tigers basketball program.

— A trio of Oregon men’s basketball players were drafted in the 2017 NBA draft on Thursday. Center Jordan Bell was the highest draft pick, heading to the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

— Oregon sprinter Deajah Stevens is a US champion in the 200-meter dash. She will race in the World Championships in London later this fall in the 100 and 200-meters. Duck teammates Ariana Washington and Demarcus Simpson will join her in competition in London.

— Former Oregon baseball player Tim Susnara, selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in this year’s MLB Draft, made his minor-league debut with the Hillsboro Hops Saturday. He is one of three Ducks to be drafted this year, but the only to make his professional debut.

— Sophomore quarterback Travis Jonsen is transferring from the Oregon football program to Riverside City College. This leaves just sophomore Justin Herbert and freshman Braxton Burmeister as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

