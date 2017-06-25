Oregon sprinter Deajah Stevens leads the pack down the home stretch during the 200m final. The University of Oregon hosts the PAC 12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday May 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Deajah Stevens is a US champion, Washington and Simpson also reach World Championships

Current and former Oregon track and field athletes qualified for the IAAF World Championships in London after a hot weekend in Sacramento at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Deajah Stevens and Ariana Washington will both represent Team USA in the 100-meters while Stevens will also run in the 200 after winning the national title on Sunday. Junior Demarcus Simpson will compete in the long jump while six former Ducks will be in London, including Devon Allen and Matthew Centrowitz.

Stevens and Washington both qualified for Worlds in the 100-meters, finishing second and third behind Tori Bowie. Stevens and Washington ran the race in 11.08 and 11.10 seconds, respectively. Oregon junior Hannah Cunliffe failed to reach the final, coming sixth in a semifinal.

Stevens’ best race of the weekend came in the women’s 200-meters on Sunday, which Washington also ran. Stevens won the race in 22.30 seconds while Washington finished fourth with a time of 22.65.

“I love running and excited to be out there,” Stevens said in an interview after the race. “I have never been to London so that is going to be fun. It feels awesome. We got the triple crown for Oregon, but I did not have any individual titles so it is great to get one now.”

Stevens’ qualifications bring a sense of relief after the sprinter tripped at the NCAAs with about 15 meters to go in the 200.

Wow just lastweek I was so beat,upset w my nationals performance but I’m never broken & I bounced back & I’m goin to london!We did it again! pic.twitter.com/96GO2mH25O — Deaj (@ButDeajahSaid) June 24, 2017

Simpson came third in the men’s long jump on Sunday, and will need to reach the standard by July 23 to officially qualify for London.

Freshman Katie Rainsberger finifhed 10 in the women’s 1,500-meter final on Saturday while Sam Prakel came seventh in the men’s edition of the 1,500.

Senior Kyree King came fifth in his 100-meter semifinal heat on Friday but made it to the final in the 200-meter on Sunday. He finished fourth, just one spot out of making Team USA.

Elexis Guster and Makenzie Dunmore finished in the first two spots outside of the final in the women’s 400-meter on Friday. Raevyn Rogers, who was Oregon’s important anchor in the 4×400 in the NCAA outdoor championships in Eugene earlier in June, finished fourth in the 800 on Sunday, missing out on Worlds.

On Thursday, sophomore Chaquinn Cook came ninth in the women’s triple jump redshirt senior Samantha Nadel finished 14 in the women’s 5,000-meters on Friday.

The former Ducks headed to London consist of fan-favorite Devon Allen in the 110-meter hurdles after a third-place finish in 13.34 and Matthew Centrowitz, who finished second in the 1,500-meter. Phyllis Francis qualified in the 400-meter, Johnny Gregorek qualified in the 1,500-meter and Eric Jenkins qualified in the 5,000-meter while Cyrus Hostetler needs to reach the standard by July 23 to qualify in the javelin.

The World Championships take place in London from August 5-13.

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Comments