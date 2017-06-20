Men's BasketballSports
Oregon Ducks forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) dunks the ball. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Kavell Bigby-Williams to transfer to LSU

June 20, 2017 at 12:57 pm


Oregon basketball’s roster continues to fluctuate this offseason.  On Tuesday, multiple sites reported that Ducks forward Kavell Bigby-Williams would be transferring to LSU for his remaining year of eligibility. The story was first reported by duckterritory.com and later confirmed by CBSsports.com.

The 6’11 junior requested his release back in April and has since visited a number of schools including Wichita State, Baylor and San Diego State.

In 37 games played for the Ducks, Bigby-Williams averaged 3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, mostly off the bench. But he played key minutes in the NCAA Tournament after Chris Boucher tore his ACL.

He is the second Duck to transfer this offseason, joining Casey Benson, who transferred to Grand Canyon University back in late April.

With the move, Oregon now has two scholarships available for next year.

