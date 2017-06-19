Team Brave quarterback Travis Jonsen (11) searches for an open pass. The Oregon Ducks hold the annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Report: QB Travis Jonsen to transfer

Sophomore quarterback Travis Jonsen is transferring from Oregon to Riverside City College, according to csnnw.com. Jonsen will be immediately eligible to play at Riverside City College, and an FBS program come 2018.

The move leaves sophomore Justin Herbert and freshman Braxton Burmeister as the only quarterbacks on the roster. Redshirt freshman Terry Wilson Jr. transferred during the spring while Taylor Alie recently switched to wide receiver.

Jonsen arrived on campus as a four-star recruit in 2015. As a redshirt freshman, Jonsen looked to be the favorite to take the second-string job once Dakota Prukop had transferred to the Ducks.

But come the end of fall camp, Jonsen was fourth on the depth chart behind Prukop, Herbert and Wilson Jr.

Again Jonsen was locked in a quarterback battle this spring with Herbert who earned the starting role last season. He went 5-for-15 for 86 yards in the spring game. Herbert threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns.

Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917

Comments