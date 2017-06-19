Arts & CultureEventsMusic
Chuck Garric, bassist, Alice Cooper and guitarist Tommy Henricksen stand center stage at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore., June 17, 2017. (Dana Sparks/Daily Emerald)

Photos: Alice Cooper rocks the Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 19, 2017 at 6:00 am


As Alice Cooper told the Emerald in a recent interview, it may be impossible to shock audiences today, but that hasn’t prevented the godfather of shock rock from touring with a plethora of deadly props, gimmicks and hit songs. During the show, Cooper was decapitated by guillotine, put to death by electric chair and Frankenstein even stopped by to sing a verse or two.

Graduation ceremonies officially kicked off on Saturday night as Cooper led the crowd in a singalong version of “School’s Out” with an interlude of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick In The Wall.”

Check out the Emerald’s photos from the the July 17 concert below:

Alice Cooper opens his performance with a wall of sparks behind him at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore., June 17, 2017. (Dana Sparks/Daily Emerald)

Chuck Garric, bassist, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henricksen, guitarist, stand center stage at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore., on June 17, 2017. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

Nita Strauss, guitarist for Alice Cooper, whips her hair during a concert at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore., on June 17, 2017. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

Alice Cooper strikes a grisly pose during his performance at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore., on June 17, 2017. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

Alice Cooper opens his performance at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore., on June 17, 2017 with a wall of sparks behind him. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

Ryan Roxie, left, and Nita Strauss solo during Alice Cooper’s performance at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore., on June 17, 2017. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

Alice Cooper with his iconic boa constrictor wrapped around him at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore., on June 17, 2017. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

Guitarist Nita Strauss solos during Alice Cooper’s concert at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore., on June 17, 2017. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

Alice Cooper, back to the crowd, dons a leather vest that says “No More Mr. Nice Guy” at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore., on June 17, 2017. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

Alice Cooper stares down the audience during his performance at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore., on June 17, 2017. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

Alice Cooper stands wrapped in a black cloak during his performance at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore., on June 17, 2017. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

Comments

Tags:,
Dana Sparks

Dana Sparks

Dana works on the photo and video desks at the Emerald.

Related Posts

Arts & CultureEventsMusic

School’s Out: Alice Cooper talks shock rock, villains and success

Arts & CultureEventsMusic

Emerald Recommends: The best spring concerts in Eugene (that aren’t sold out)