Photos: Alice Cooper rocks the Cuthbert Amphitheater

As Alice Cooper told the Emerald in a recent interview, it may be impossible to shock audiences today, but that hasn’t prevented the godfather of shock rock from touring with a plethora of deadly props, gimmicks and hit songs. During the show, Cooper was decapitated by guillotine, put to death by electric chair and Frankenstein even stopped by to sing a verse or two.

Graduation ceremonies officially kicked off on Saturday night as Cooper led the crowd in a singalong version of “School’s Out” with an interlude of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick In The Wall.”

Check out the Emerald’s photos from the the July 17 concert below:

