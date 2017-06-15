Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsMultimediaPersonalitiesPodcastScene Guide
This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: Spotlight on Science, ep. 3: Prof. Nick Allen

and June 15, 2017 at 6:00 am


In this third episode of Spotlight on Science, we speak with clinical psychology professor Nick Allen about the Center for Digital Mental Health at the University of Oregon; The Lewis Center for Neuroimaging; the connection between technology wearables and tracking mental health and his philosophy toward music genres.

Spotlight on Science is a new series from the Emerald Podcast Network in which we bring in some of the members of the University of Oregon science community to explain what their research is in simple language we can all understand.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone. Our theme song is “Zombie Disco” by Six Umbrellas.

Comments

Emerson Malone

Emerson Malone

Podcast producer with The Daily Emerald and student research fellow with the UO-UNESCO Crossings Institute.

Related Posts

Arts & CultureMusic

Review: Lorde looks back on her youth with ‘Melodrama’

Arts & CultureEventsMusic

Photos: Alice Cooper rocks the Cuthbert Amphitheater

Arts & CultureMusic

Review: ‘Crack Up’ is a gorgeous but challenging return for Fleet Foxes

Arts & CultureEventsMusic

School’s Out: Alice Cooper talks shock rock, villains and success