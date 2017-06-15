Podcast: Spotlight on Science, ep. 3: Prof. Nick Allen

In this third episode of Spotlight on Science, we speak with clinical psychology professor Nick Allen about the Center for Digital Mental Health at the University of Oregon; The Lewis Center for Neuroimaging; the connection between technology wearables and tracking mental health and his philosophy toward music genres.

Spotlight on Science is a new series from the Emerald Podcast Network in which we bring in some of the members of the University of Oregon science community to explain what their research is in simple language we can all understand.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone. Our theme song is “Zombie Disco” by Six Umbrellas.

