Oregon Ducks pitcher David Peterson (3) celebrates after striking out the last batter and throwing a complete game. The Oregon Ducks play the Arizona State Sun Devils at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 28, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Peterson, Susnara and Warren picked in 2017 MLB Draft

Three Ducks were selected in this year’s MLB Draft, which wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon.

Pitcher David Peterson (first round, 20th overall to the New York Mets), catcher Tim Susnara (8th round, 232nd overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks) and relief pitcher Brac Warren (17th round, 516th overall to the San Francisco Giants) are all headed to the pros.

As expected, Oregon ace David Peterson was the first Duck off the board. Peterson finished an impressive 2017 campaign with an 11-4 record. He posted a 2.51 ERA and recorded a school-record 140 strikeouts en route to being named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Peterson departs Oregon with the second-highest strikeout total in program history. He is also the first Oregon player selected in the first round since Tyler Anderson went 20th overall to the Colorado Rockies in 2011.

The signing bonus for the 20th overall pick is projected to be around $3 million.

Tim Susnara had to wait a day but was selected in the eighth round by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. The junior batted .248 this season and led the Ducks in home runs with a carer-high five. He also posted career-highs in slugging percentage (.348) and runs scored (24).

Brac Warren was selected in 17th round by the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, the final day of the draft. The junior appeared in 21 games this season, all in relief, and posted a 4.37 ERA. He struck out 28 in his 22.2 innings of work and held opponents to a .217 batting average.

Follow Gus Morris on Twitter @JustGusMorris

Comments