Oregon basketball lands Illinois State graduate transfer MiKyle McIntosh

Oregon basketball took a step closer to filling out its roster on Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois State graduate transfer MiKyle McIntosh announced on Instagram that he has committed to play for the Ducks next season. He’ll be eligible to play immediately.

After much prayer & thought, my family & I have come to the decision that I will be finishing my college career at the University of Oregon. I am excited & overjoyed to join the family & can’t wait to get to work! #DuckNation #7eam A post shared by MiKyle McIntosh (@mervm_22) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. He also shot 34.8 percent from three for the Redbirds, who won a school-record 28 games. He was named to the all-MVC second team.

McIntosh had originally declared for the NBA Draft back in April, but he withdrew his name in late May. He reportedly chose Oregon over Gonzaga, Oklahoma and Oregon State.

“It was the system they have basketball-wise,” he told The Oregonian on Wednesday. “I like how they play. They play really free and play so a lot of guys can affect the game all at once and in different ways. You can attack from different areas. It’s really appealing. There were a lot of things that went into it, for sure.”

McIntosh, a native of Canada, is the second graduate transfer and sixth commitment that head coach Dana Altman has landed this season. He’ll join New Mexico graduate transfer Elijah Brown on an Oregon roster that is already adding a top-12 recruiting class, headlined by five-star Troy Brown, next season.

