Podcast: Emerald FC (6/10/17)

On this episode of Emerald FC, Shawn Medow and Will Campbell’s soccer podcast from Emerald Podcast Network, the duo brings in photo editor Adam Eberhardt to talk about the European season in review and preview the summer full of World Cup qualifiers and international tournaments.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

