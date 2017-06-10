Photos: Oregon women’s track and field win the National Championship, complete triple crown

Katie Rainsberger runs in the 1500m race for Oregon. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Missouri junior Karissa Schweizer strides to victory during the 5000m. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
University of Oregon senior Samantha Nadel races through the rain during the 5000m. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
University of Arizon senior Sage Watson celebrates her victory in the 400m hurdles. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
University of Oregon junior Raevyn Rogers points to the sky after winning the 800m. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Sasha Wallace competes in the 100m hurdles for Oregon. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
University of Oregon senior Sasha Wallace crosses the finish line, taking fourth place in the 100m hurdles final. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon jumper Chaquinn Cook lands in the pit during the women’s triple jump. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
University of Oregon junior Deajah Stevens falls to the turf during the 200m. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Deajah Stevens walks with head coach Robert Johnson after falling down in the final 200m race. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Tobi Amusan celebrates upon realizing she won the 100m hurdles. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Deajah Stevens runs in the 100m finals for Oregon. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Mikiah Brisco of LSU celebrates after winning the women’s 100m race. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Boise State’s Allie Ostrander runs ahead of the competition in the last lap of the women 3000m steeplechase. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon mid distance runner Raevyn Rogers celebrates winning the 4X400m race which clinched the win for the Oregon women’s team at the meet. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
The Oregon women’s track and field team celebrates after winning the National Champioship. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
University of Oregon junior Raevyn Rogers celebrates after winning the NCAA Track and Field Championships for the third time. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon track and field Head Coach Robert Johnson celebrates after his team won the National Championship. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Fans and members of the media surround the Oregon women’s track and field team after they won the National Championship. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)