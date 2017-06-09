Photos: NCAA Track and Field Championships Day 3

Stanford distance runner Grant Fisher smiles as he wins the 5,000 meter final. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
University of New Mexico distance runner Josh Kerr looks to the sky as crosses the finish line in first place. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
University of Houston sprinter Cameron Burrell cheers as he wins the 4×100 relay. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Florida’s Eric Futch celebrates winning the Men’s Championship. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Texas Tech’s Charles Jones pushes past Texas A&M’s Robert Grant. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
UTEP middle distance runner Emmanuel Korir accidentally trips teammate Michael Saruni during the men’s 800m final. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
UTEP middle distance runner Michael Saruni reacts after being tripped during the men’s 800m final. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Georgia heptathlete Louisa Grauvogel clears a hurdle during the Women’s 100m hurdles. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)
Washington State’s heptathlete Alyssa Brooks-Johnson competes in the 200m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
University of Tennessee sprinter Christian Coleman wins the 100 meter final. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Christian Coleman runs towards the 100m finish line. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Tennessee sprinter Christian Coleman wins the men’s 100m final. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Texas’ Senoj-Jay Givans helps Auburn’s Odean Skeen after the men’s 100m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Purdue’s Eric Blackman competes in the final of the Men’s high jump. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Florida sprinter Grant Holloway clears the last hurdle during the men’s 110m hurdles final. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Louisville distance runner Edwin Kibichiy leaps into the water hazard during the 3000m steeplechase. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Louisville distance runner Edwin Kibichiy celebrates after winning the 3000m steeplechase. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Julius Shellmire races in the men’s 4x100m final. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
FIU senior Chris Sullivan smiles at the slow motion replay of his high jump. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)
Wichita State heptathlete Nikki Larch-Miller celebrates after a successful jump. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)
Oregon Track and Field Head Coach Robert Johnson is interviewed by members of the media. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Florida head coach Mike Holloway holds the Men’s Championship trophy. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 9, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)