Photos: NCAA Track and Field Championships Day 2

June 9, 2017 at 12:16 am


Oregon decathlete Joe Delgado clears the pole vault. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 8, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)

Texas A&M’s Lindon Victor soars over the bar in the pole vault contributing to his wining score in the Decathlon. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 8, 2017. (Kiara Green/Emerald)

University of Oregon hurdler Sasha Wallace competes in the Women’s 100m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 8, 2017. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)

University of Oregon decathlete Joe Delgado receives medical attention after finishing the Men’s 1500m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 8, 2017. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)

Oregon decathlete Joe Delgado talks to his coach on in between discus throws. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 8, 2017. (Kiara Green/Emerald)

University of Miami’s Kristina Knott running the 4×100. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 8, 2017. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)

University of Oregon decathlete Mitch Modin looks at his final score after finishing the Men’s 1500m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 8, 2017. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)

University of Oregon Junior Deejah Stevens approaches the finish line during the Women’s 200m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 8, 2017. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)

LSU runner Kortnei Johnson looks at her score after finishing the Women’s 200m. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 8, 2017. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)

USC athlete Anna Cockerel smiles for the camera after finishing the Women’s 400m hurdles. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 8, 2017. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)

University of Oregon long jumper Rhesa Foster jumps into the sand pit. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 8, 2017. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)

Baylor University 4×100 sprinter Juanita Mainoo looks on as her teammates complete the race. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 8, 2017. (Benjamin Green/Emerald)

