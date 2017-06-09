Oregon Volleyball Head Coach Jim Moore speaks to the team during a timeout. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 Washington Huskies at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 20, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

After resignations from UO, Jim Moore and Stacy Metro will coach high school volleyball at Churchill

Nearly four months after Oregon volleyball head coach Jim Moore and assistant coach Stacy Metro resigned amid allegations of mistreatment, Moore’s wife, The Register-Guard reports Moore and Metro will take on new coaching jobs at Churchill High School.

Moore coached the Ducks to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons, which included an appearance in the national title match in 2012. This past season, the Ducks returned to the tournament but fell in the second round to Michigan in Ann Arbor, finishing the season with a 21-10 record.

Under Moore, the Ducks had an overall record of 186-98.

The controversy surrounding Moore and Metro, however, has continued long after the conclusion of the season, which ended in December. Moore and Metro resigned in March, and in April, six former Oregon volleyball players co-signed a letter to the university, alleging “mental abuse” and body-shaming.

Both Moore and Metro were paid according to their negotiated salaries through their resignation dates, May 15 and Jan. 31, 2018, respectively. Metro remains an employee of the university.

Ex-associate head coach Matt Ulmer took over the head coach role. He began as an interim head coach and was soon promoted to head coach.

Moore’s son attends Churchill, where Moore and Metro will now coach.

Prior to coaching at the collegiate level, Moore coached at two Southern California high schools. His return to the high school level contradicts reports in March that he was set to retire after resigning from his job at Oregon.

The Churchill Lancers’ 2017 season begins in August.

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Comments