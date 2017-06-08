Things to do this week: Spring Dance Loft, Beer Dinner at Falling Sky, Honk! Fest Eugene

Wednesday, June 7-June 17: Bowls Around Town at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History (1680 E. 15th Ave.), free with sign-up

Past and Presents, The Museum Store, is hosting an inclusive and interactive project called Bowls Around Town. Stop by the museum to pick up a bowl kit containing a bowl made by ceramic artist Michael J. Strand, a digital camera and a recipe book. Just use the kit to create and serve a meal that is special or personal to you, while doing what millennials do best — documenting the process via photos. Record your creation in the recipe book and then return the kit for your chance to be featured in the Hungry Planet display at the museum and online. The kit is available for checkout on Thursdays and must be returned the following Wednesday.

Contact Lyle Murphy at [email protected] with any questions.

Friday, June 9: Spring Dance Loft, Gerlinger Annex (1484 University St.), 8 p.m., students/seniors $3, General admission $5

Students of the University of Oregon’s dance program will bring their creative works to life at Friday’s performance. The show is choreographed and performed entirely by students. It serves as a capstone year-end event showcasing what students have learned and perfected throughout the year and their time in the dance program as a whole. You can learn more about the university’s dance major and minor on the department website.

The event will take place in the Dougherty Dance Theatre and is open to all students, faculty and the general public. Tickets to the concert are available in advance from the UO Ticket Office in the EMU or can be purchased at the door.

Saturday, June 10: Beer dinner at Falling Sky Pizzeria & Public House in the EMU basement, (1395 University St.), 6 to 9 p.m., $25, 21+

To celebrate the end of Eugene’s Beer Week, Falling Sky Pizzeria & Public House is hosting its inaugural beer dinner. The dinner, which costs $25 per person, will feature a five-course meal that will be paired with five beers. Among other options, dinner courses include soups, salads, Italian sandwiches, calzones, pasta, chicken wings and, of course, a variety of pizzas.

Along with the beer dinner, Falling Sky is hosting several special events throughout the week, including a beer-off sensory class at 6:30 p.m. and beer and brewing trivia at 9 p.m. on Thursday. In addition to the special events, Falling Sky is offering a free pint glass to anyone who visits all three of their locations in a single day. The offer stands through Saturday, June 10.

Tickets for the beer dinner can be purchased in advance at fallingskybrewery.com

Saturday, June 10: Honk! Fest Eugene at Vanilla Jill’s and Ninkasi (298 Blair Blvd. and 272 Van Buren St.), 6 p.m., free, all ages

Eugene’s music culture will be on full display at Honk! Fest, a music festival planned, organized and performed by volunteers. A musically and culturally diverse series of marching bands perform for audience members on the street using brass, woodwinds and makeshift percussion to “blur the line between crowd and performers.” In past years, Honk! has carried the spirit of Mardi Gras, compelling onlookers to laugh and dance along to the music. Tubas, snare drums, trombones and trumpets will be just a few of the instruments on display.

This year’s eclectic group of bands includes ensembles from Oregon, Indiana and Chicago. Bands are multi-generational, completely non-profit and regularly play for the public throughout the year. The diversity and talent of each musician ensures that there truly is something for everyone.

Sunday, June 11: A Day of Rosé (Iris Vineyards Tasting Room & Patio), 1 to 5 p.m., free

In case you need to escape Beer Week, Eugene’s Iris Vineyards Tasting Room & Patio is hosting a “Day of Rosé” for local wine lovers. Complimentary tastes of seven rosé wines will be available from seven South Willamette wineries. Tasters are also able to purchase these wines, either by the glass or the bottle. Oregon Wood Fired Pizza, a local food truck, will be on site with a variety of toppings available on slices or full pizzas. Local wines will be on display from Bennett Vineyards, J. Scott Cellars, Silvan Ridge, Sarver Winery, Sweet Cheeks, William Rose, and host Iris Vineyards. Check out the event at 1 p.m. at Iris Vineyards just south of Eugene.

