Review: Alt-J takes an impressive leap in perfecting its sound with ‘Relaxer’

Nearly three years after “This Is All Yours,” British indie-rock band Alt-J adds to its increasingly popular and nuanced discography with its third studio album, “Relaxer.” Its new record acts as an ambient force — subtly exploring varied sounds and tempos to find a balanced intersection between alternative and new-age rock. In eight songs and 38 minutes, Alt-J puts its listeners in a trance induced by slick guitar work by Joe Newman, eclectic songwriting and slow compositions.

Much like “This Is All Yours,” “Relaxer” has a sonic theme tying the songs together, but the tracklist plays out in a contradictory manner. The opening song, “3WW,” which stands for “3 Worn Words” in reference to the phrase “I love you,” sets the tone for the rest of the record. Its patient nature allows for sprinkled guitar plucks, synthesizer chords, bass kicks and shakers to naturally develop into an intimate track.

“In Cold Blood” comes in with complete disregard for the road that “3WW” paved. The tempo is fast and focused, and the song concentrates on the harmonic blend of guitar strikes and keyboard punches, complete with a stimulating horn bridge. This disconnect between the neighboring songs continues throughout the album and makes it lack focus. Still, each song possesses its own astute crafting.

The compositions are wonderfully crafted by the band and producer Charlie Andrew. Songs span from the somber and folky “House of the Rising Sun,” to the face-punching, pent-up tension of “Hit Me Like That Snare.” The variations in production find common ground in the underlying somberness, though there is no consistent lyrical theme.

The eclectic record does not unnecessarily stress over intense subject matters or pseudo-deep meanings, giving the album a charm not found on previous Alt-J releases. “Deadcrush” light-heartedly details two band members’s infatuation with deceased women. (Check out that sick synth line.)

“Adaline,” which adapts Hans Zimmer’s score for the “Thin Red Line,” features a Tasmanian devil lamenting his impossible love as he falls for a human woman he sees swimming across a pond. The contrast between serious, focused production and offbeat lyrics can be troubling, but in this case, it’s done well.

The album finds its true identity with the concluding track,“Pleader, a sample tray of great compositions and moods. Whether your taste is for the slower orchestral efforts or the crunchy, high-energy guitar, “Pleader” is harmonically sensational — it’s welcomingly disorienting with a sense of uplift. It’s perhaps the most complete song on the album.

“Relaxer” is an acceptable addition to the discography of an indie group that isn’t necessarily at the cutting edge of the genre, but is undoubtedly talented. With this effort, Alt-J re-establishes itself as a second-tier indie artist. Before becoming a great experimental act, a band must perfect its respective sound; “Relaxer” is Alt-J’s leap in that direction.

Check out the video for “In Cold Blood” below:

