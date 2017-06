Podcast: The Bachelorette episode 3 recap

This time on the Emerald Podcast Network Casey Miller and Sarah Urban discuss episode 3 of Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. This week Rachel continued her search for love on two group dates and one one-on-one date. Crazy confrontations, mystery villains, strange dates on Rodeo Drive and new power players are all parts of this week’s episode. Tune in to catch all the highlights!

